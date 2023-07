Amazing Trail Pal Alert! Remember Chuck Norris? He’s still looking for a laid back place to call home! This handsome hound is really a funny loving guy in a home! He loves hikes and his dog friends! You will love his house manners and his cuddly self! Chuck is an easy keeper, sort of exotic looking and, did we mention suave, sophisticated and debonair? This chill dude is currently couch surfing in a foster home. Just put in that application in today and we will hook you up! www.landerpets.org

