Lander Medical Clinic moves from Urgent Care to Same-Day Care

Lander Medical Clinic‘s Urgent Care Department is shifting to Same-Day Care. Instead of unpredictable wait times, now you can call ahead and make same-day appointments. The goal is to provide excellent care with the same great providers and a lot less waiting.

At Same-Day appointments we treat non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries–things that need attention sooner than you can get in to see your Primary Care Provider.

Life-threatening illnesses and injuries require a higher level of care and should be treated in the Emergency Department. When in doubt, go to the Emergency Department and/or call 911.

Same-Day Care is available Monday-Friday 8 am – 4:30 pm and Saturdays 9 am – 12:30 pm. Call (307) 332-2941 for an appointment.