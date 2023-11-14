More

    Lander Medical Clinic moves from Urgent Care to Same-Day Care

    Lander Medical Clinic‘s Urgent Care Department is shifting to Same-Day Care. Instead of unpredictable wait times, now you can call ahead and make same-day appointments. The goal is to provide excellent care with the same great providers and a lot less waiting.  

    At Same-Day appointments we treat non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries–things that need attention sooner than you can get in to see your Primary Care Provider.

    Life-threatening illnesses and injuries require a higher level of care and should be treated in the Emergency Department. When in doubt, go to the Emergency Department and/or call 911.

    Same-Day Care is available Monday-Friday 8 am – 4:30 pm and Saturdays 9 am – 12:30 pm.  Call (307) 332-2941 for an appointment.

