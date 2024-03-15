More

    Lander Medical Clinic is looking for a Medical Assistant or Registered Nurse to join the Pediatric team in Lander!

    Sponsored by Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care
    Position: Medical Assistant or Registered Nurse – Pediatrics

    This individual will be responsible for taking vitals, performing in-take procedures, obtaining medical history, administering medication, and giving injections as needed.

    This position requires a poised, courteous, and customer service-oriented individual with the ability to use discretion and good judgment. It also requires strong computer skills, attention to detail, excellent documentation skills and follow-through.

    Typical hours are Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm with an occasional 4-hour shift on Saturday.

    Compensation is based on license, experience, certification, and education. The Clinic has a competitive benefits package, which includes health, dental, and vision insurance, paid time off, paid holidays, and a 401(k) with a match.

    To apply please send your resume to: [email protected]

    Clinic Website: https://landermedicalclinic.com/

