Lander Kiwanis Guns, Boots & Brands 10th anniversary event raised over $30K for Fremont County youth

(Lander, WY) – The Lander and Fremont County community busted out their best pearl snaps, boots and cowboy hats for the 10th anniversary of the Lander Kiwanis Guns, Boots, and Brands on November 3, and the Kiwanis have officially released the fundraising totals as of November 27.

The Lander Kiwanis’ Jacob Huhnke shared on Monday that the event raised close to $34,000, adding to the over $106,000 that the club has donated to Fremont County youth in the past 5 years.

The event had food, drinks, a silent and live auction, music from local act Low Water String Band, multiple performances from Lander Valley High School students, an appearance from the Lander Pipe Band (where they officially announced their invitation to perform at a D-Day memorial event in Normandy, France in 2025!), and much more.

“This is all going back to the kids in our community,” Huhnke told County 10, adding that the Kiwanis are “already looking forward to next year.”

The 2024 fundraiser has already been set for October 18.