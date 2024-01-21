Lander Invitational Draws 27 Teams – Jensen, Rhyne, Pickerd Champions

Wind River’s Maggie Jensen won the 140-pound championship – h/t Randy Tucker

The Wind River girls had a strong showing among 27 teams that traveled to Lander for the annual Lander Valley High School Invitational Wrestling tournament. The Lady Cougars finished second behind Class 3-A Pinedale with 104 points to 116 for the Lady Wranglers despite having only one individual champion in Maggie Jensen at 140 pounds. Teagen Pickerd won the 170-pound girls division – h/t Randy Tucker

Her teammate on the boys’ team, Landon Rhyne won a very competitive 113-pound division with a championship win over Lander’s Coaltyn Laird.

Lander’s Teagen Pickerd was the other Fremont County champion taking the girls’ title at 170 pounds.

Advertisement

Wyatt Trembly of Dubois – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lady Cougars were paced by second-place finishes from Lily Hill at 115 pounds, Cora Remacle at 105 pounds, and Molly Bornhoft at 110 pounds. Aislynn Vroman was third at 100 pounds for Wind River. Ryan Watson of Riverton placed second at 215 pounds – h/t Randy Tucker

Jordan Nielsen had a runner-up finish at 125 pounds for Lander. Hunter Velarde of Lander worked for a takedown – h/t Randy Tucker

The biggest news of the tournament was Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly dropping his first match of the season in a 10-4 decision against defending state Class 3-A champion Morgan Hatch of Lyman. Cora Remacle worked from the top – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton’s Ryan Watson reached the finals at 215 pounds but fell to Powell’s Jimmy Dees in the title match.

Advertisement

Riverton’s Zaryc Prosser – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander Valley High School Invitational Wrestling Tournament Girls Team Scores: 1. Pinedale 116, 2. Wind River 104, 3. Powell 77, 4. Burns/Pine Bluffs 68, 5. Thermopolis 65.5, 6. Green River 61.5, 7. Kemmerer 58, 8. Lyman 53, 9. Worland 50, 10. Big Piney 47, 11. Laramie 43, 12. Rawlins 38.5, 13. Lander Valley 35, 14. Greybull/Riverside 26, 15. Jackson Hole 25.5, 16. Cheyenne South 23, 17. Mountain View 20, 18. Riverton 18, 19. Torrington 14, 20. Douglas/Dubois 12, 22. Sundance 6. 23. Cody/Saratoga/Shoshoni, Wheatland, Wyoming Indian 0 Lily Hill put a Pinedale wrestler in a cradle – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander Valley High School Invitational Wrestling Tournament Individual Girls Results:

100: 1. McKinzie Mortensen, PIN, 3. Aislynn Vroman, WR

Advertisement

Third place match: Aislynn Vroman, WR over Trinity Warner, SOU Fall 3:27 Wind River’s Aislynn Vroman – h/t Randy Tucker

105: 1. Kaylea Mortensen, PIN, 2. Cora Remacle, WR

First place match: Kaylea Mortensen, PIN over Cora Remacle, WR Fall 2:00

Advertisement

110: 1. Allison Leblanc, POW, 2. Molly Bornhoft, WR Molly Bornhoft of Wind River earned a silver medal – h/t Randy Tucker

First place match: Allison Leblanc, POW over Molly Bornhoft, WR Dec 4-2

115: 1. Lily Quintanilla, THM, 2. Lily Hill, WR

First place match: Lily Quintanilla, THM over Lily Hill, WR TF 16-0 Lander’s Landon Jones fought off a takedown – h/t Randy Tucker

120: 1. Tai McBride, JAC, 5. Addi Weston, LAN

Fifth place match: Addi Weston, LAN over Allison Rodriguez, PIN Dec 7-1

125: 1. Lily Harris, GR, 2. Jordan Nielsen, LAN, 4. Victoria Hatch, RIV

First place match: Lily Harris, GR over Jordan Nielsen, LAN Fall 1:05

Third place match: Eliza Clegg, LYM over Victoria Hatch, RIV Fall 3:21 Faye Hellyer of Wind River – h/t Randy Tucker

130: 1. McKenna Barham, LAR

135: 1. Gabby Dowling, GRE/RIV

140: 1. Maggie Jensen, WR

First place match: Maggie Jensen, WR over Kaylie Julander, KEM Fall 3:05

145: 1. Nichole Sumare, BUR/PB, 4. Isabel Kuegeler, RIV

Third place match: Angelina Bonadelli, POW over Isabel Kuegeler, RIV Fall :53

155: 1. Charleigh Smith, BP

170: 1. Teagen Pickerd, LAN, 3. Jordan Slowbear, WI

First place match: Teagen Pickerd, LAN over Rihana Tillman, PB Dec 5-3

Third place match: Rihana Tillman, PB over Jordan Slowbear, WI Fall:14

235: 1. Katyana Dexter, PIN, 2. Aaliyah Martin, DUB

First place match: 1. Katyana Dexter, PIN over Aaliyah, DUB Fall:44

Lander Valley High School Invitational Wrestling Tournament Boys Team Scores: 1. Green River 203.5, 2. Pinedale 187, 3. Powell/Rawlins 165, 5. Cody 149.5, 6. Laramie 131, 7. Thermopolis 113, 8. Kemmerer 111.5, 9. Greybull/Riverside 80, 10. Lander Valley 77, 11. Big pieny 74, 12. Lyman 69, 13. Douglas 3, 14. Cokeville/Worland 58, 16. Riverton 57, 17. Wind River 53.5, 18. Mountain View 43.5, 19. Torrington 41.5, 20. Jackson Hole 40, 21. Dubois 29.5, 22. Saratoga 24.5, 23. Cheyenne South 23.5, 24. Burns/Pine Bluffs 20, 25. Sundance 4, 26. Wyoming Indian 0 Coaltyn Laird was second at 113 pounds for Lander – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander Valley High School Invitational Wrestling Tournament Individual Boys Results:

106: 1. Hudson Baker, RAW

113: 1. Landon Rhyne, WR, 2. Coaltyn Laird, LAN

First place match: Landon Rhyne, WR over Coaltyn Laird, LAN Dec 4-1 Dubois 113 pound Sammie Cyrus – h/t Randy Tucker

120: 1. Ty Peterson, COD

126: 1. Roany Proffit, KEM

132: 1. Zachary Covolo, RAW, 6. Landon Jones, LAN

Fifth place match: Barrett Eichenberg, TOR over Landon Jones, LAN Dec 11-10 Lander’s coaching staff watched Coaltyn Larid in a semi-final match – h/t Randy Tucker

138: 1. Jake Hammer, PIN

144: 1. Nick Weipert, GR

150: 1. Dakota Ledford, LAR, 3. Hunter Velarde, LAN

Third place match: Hunter Velarde, LAN over Dustin Larsen, PIN Dec 7-4

157: 1. Micah Peterson, COK

165: 1. James Herwaldt, GR, 5. Isaac Gardner, WR

Fifth place match: Isaac Gardner, WR over Carson Eardley, MV Dec 11-5

175: 1. Sage Lonn, RAW

190: 1. Morgan Hatch, LYM, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB

First place match: Morgan Hatch, LYM over Wyatt Trembly, DUB Dec 10-4

215: 1. Jimmy Dees, POW, 2. Ryan Watson, RIV

First place match: Jimmy Dees, RAW over Ryan Watson, RIV Fall 1:12

285: 1. Curtis Strohschein, GRE/RIV, 6. Zaryc Prosser, RIV

Fifth place match: Danile Lopez, WOR over Zaryc Prosser, RIV Forfeit