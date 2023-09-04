Lander falls in the final minute to Green River

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Tigers and Green River Wolves clashed at Bill Bush Stadium at Lander Valley High School on Friday night and the game came down to the final minute of the contest. The Tigers held the lead for the second half leading 14-7 and then 14-9 after an over-the-head snap on a fourth-down punt. The Wolves did what they needed to in the final moments of the game. The Wolves scored the go-ahead touchdown with 43 seconds left in the contest.

It was a scoreless first quarter after a fourth down stop by the Tiger’s defense, and then a Lander committed a couple of key turnovers in the first quarter of play. The scoring started on the very first play of the second quarter with a 15-yard touchdown run by Jaxxson Gomez to give Green River a 7-0 early in the second.

Lander would respond on the ensuing drive with Brayden Baker scoring a 23-yard touchdown run to tie the game at seven all. The Tigers created a three and out for Green River giving them the ball back off a short punt to set Lander up at the Green River 45-yard line. The Tigers had 3:03 to work with and would use all but 32 seconds. The Tigers scored their second and final touchdown of the game with a 15-yard touchdown run off the quarterback keeper from Bodie Moffat. This gave Lander a 14-7 lead going into the second half.

Advertisement

Lander and Green River couldn’t do much in the third after a scoreless third quarter that had three-and-outs and turnovers. Both teams would hold onto the ball as much as possible, but Green River had the opportunity to take the lead. The Wolves had a shop set up at their own 35-yard line with 5:03 to go in the game. Green River did what Lander did to them in the final moments of the first half. Lander committed a pass interference call which helped the Wolves drive. With 43 seconds to go in the game, Gomez scored the go-ahead touchdown to help Green River lead 15-14 after a missing PAT attempt. The ensuing kickoff would seal the deal for Lander after it was fumbled and recovered by the Wolves.

With the loss, Lander drops to 0-2 on the season and will be home against Powell on Friday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. County 10 will have the call.

Catch the game below.

Lander Tiger Unoffical Stat Line

Advertisement

Passing

Bodie Moffat – 2-3, 24 yards, 1 INT

Rushing

Kaden Rowan – 6-43

Brayden Baker – 13-38, 1 TD

Parker Burton 3-24

Bodie Moffat – 8-22, 1 TD

Hunter Veralde – 3-25

Paxton Hollingshead – 1-13

Receiving

Advertisement

Bryce Mason – 2-24