Lander District Recreation Board Vacancy Announcement

For more than 40 years, the Lander District Recreation Board has granted funds to non-profit recreational organizations within the boundaries of Fremont County School District #1 (which includes Lander, Hudson, Atlantic City, and Jeffrey City).

We have helped fund projects ranging from traditional sports like baseball, football, swimming, golf, and rodeo; to skate parks, Special Olympics, and bike safety fairs; to fireworks shows, half marathons, and youth day camps; to Indian dances, children’s museums, and community gardens; and to arts associations, community concerts, orchestras, and theatrical productions.

We are a nine member volunteer board and are currently looking for a new board member. We meet about 7 times a year; we solicit and review grant applications in the winter, and award grant monies in February.

Advertisement

If interested in being on our board, please contact either Craig Bromley (Board President) at [email protected] or Aimee Collins Kemp (Board Secretary) at [email protected].