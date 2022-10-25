Lander council to hear flood mitigation update Tuesday, including ‘the impacts of taking no action’

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting and work session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda for the regular meeting includes a contract for services to victims of crime, and a proclamation recognizing Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November.

During the work session, city staff will update the council about flood mitigation, including the impacts of taking no action.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 821 3297 6555 Passcode: 995897).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.