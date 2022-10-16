USACE flood mitigation barrier presentations given in Lander last Tuesday; current designs include potential property acquisition

(Lander, WY) – The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) gave two presentations in Lander on Tuesday, October 11, where they provided updates on the design phase of the proposed Flood Mitigation Barrier project in Lander, which is currently at the 35% completion stage.

Greg Johnson, Chief of Plan Formulation and Project Management Section, guided the presentation along with other engineers and project managers from the Omaha District Office, who were also available for one on one discussions with attendees.





Once the design phase is complete, which is currently scheduled to happen in August of 2023, the City Council will then put final construction approval to a vote.

If approved, barrier construction would begin that fall, or the spring of 2024.

At this stage in the design, the barrier would combine earthen levees on the west end of the project, which would transition into a 3.5 foot combination concrete wall that removable aluminum panels attach to in the event of a flood.

A rolling steel gate would also be constructed across the City Park Drive.

The full USACE design slide presentation and City of Lander public meeting boards are below.







Concerns were raised by folks in the crowd about water flow direction and properties affected.

“We’re looking at that very carefully,” Johnson commented. “We need a good understanding of where that water is going to go and whether or not it’s going to impact property. If it is we need to come up with a strategy to mitigate that impact.”

According to Johnson, a part of that strategy may include property buyout.

“Previously in the feasibility study, the impact was the trailer parks. We were proposing to buy out the trailer park, and that would then be open space. We’re still confirming whether or not that’s the only impacted property. We’ll know more about the specifics of that in the next several weeks.”

If the buyout occurs, that will bring the estimated project cost (from the feasibility study), to about $8 million, of which the City would be 35% responsible for.

Johnson added that estimate may be lower now that the wall is a combination of concrete structure and earthen levee, when initial designs were solely concrete.

On October 25, 2022, a City Council work session will be held at City Hall at 6:00 PM, and will include a presentation by staff about what the impacts may be to the community if no action or alternative steps are made

The design presentation given the afternoon of the 11th, provided by the City of Lander, is below.