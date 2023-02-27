Lander council to discuss low-income utility rate discounts during work session Tuesday; regular meeting scheduled too

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting and work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda for the regular meeting includes two action items under new business:

-authorize the mayor to sign a change order for the Maven Outdoor Equipment Company Headquarters project increasing the contract sum by $2,992

-authorize the mayor to sign an application for federal assistance to acquire snow removal equipment for Hunt Field Airport

The work session agenda includes a fire department update and a discussion about upcoming memorandums of understanding between the Pioneer Museum and the City of Lander addressing signage, banners, and welcome center maintenance.

The council will also discuss amendments to the low-income discount for residential fees and utility rates.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 811 5708 7616 Passcode: 026541).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

