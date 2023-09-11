Lander City Council to host three public hearings during regular meeting Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda begins with three public hearings.

The first is regarding a Community Development Block Grant application to extend Jefferson Street into Popo Agie River Park.

“The City of Lander intends to use the funds to acquire property and extend the eastern end of Jefferson Street into Popo Agie River Park,” the public hearing notice states.

The second public hearing is regarding a proposed amendment to include city park rules in Lander’s parks and recreation ordinance.

The amendment says all parks and recreational facilities in the city will have rules posted on signs, and people who violate those rules will be considered in violation of city ordinance – a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $750 or imprisonment for up to six months.

The final public hearing on the agenda is regarding the city’s budget amendment for fiscal year 2022-2023.

The council will consider approving all three items under new business later in the meeting.

Other new business action items on the agenda include:

-two resolutions exempting the Fremont County Pioneer Museum property from open container rules

-a resolution authorizing an application to the Wyoming Water Development Commission for well construction funding

-adoption of the 2023 water master plan

-adoption of the Hillcrest Strategic Plan joint study with Fremont County

-acceptance of the Maven Headquarters project as complete

-approval of the Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County agreement for fiscal year 2023-2024

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 885 4510 8828 Passcode: 263929).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.