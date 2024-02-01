Lander and Powell wrestling dual cancelled; New times for basketball games

(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley High School Athletics Director Serol Stauffenberg has announced the cancellation of Friday’s scheduled Lander Vs. Powell wrestling dual. “Both teams have too many sick athletes to put on a dual,” he explained.

With the cancellation of the event that was supposed to take place at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse, Lander Vs. Powell basketball game times have been changed slightly.

2:30–JV Girls

4:00–JV Boys

5:30–Varsity Girls

7:00–Varsity Boys

You can watch varsity coverage on our YouTube page!

