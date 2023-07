(Lander, WY) – Jade Jewell Cazares, age 16, was last seen in Lander on July 1, 2023. She is a white female, approximately 5’6″, 140 pounds, with green eyes and short brown curly hair with shaved sides.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt with “Bubly” on the front and black shoes.

Anyone with information or contact with Jade is requested to contact the Lander Police Department at (307) 332-3131 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

