Lady Wolverines earn a weekend shutout; Wolverines split games

(Fremont County, WY) – Riverton High School soccer was the only high school from Fremont County to compete on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Riverton made the trip up north to Buffalo where both teams will have tightly contested games.

The Lady Wolverines and the Lady Bison was a top-five match-up according to the most recent Wyopreps.com polls. Riverton would complete a shutout, winning 2-0 over Buffalo. For the boys game, it would go into overtime where Tanner Johnson would score the game-winning goal before the end of the first overtime half giving the Wolverines a 2-1 win.

On Saturday, Riverton was home against Torrington. The Lady Wolverines were able to shut out both opponents this weekend getting a 4-0 over Torrington. The boy’s exciting win over Buffalo was short-lived when Riverton had its own top-five matchup against Torrington. Torrington would get the win over Riverton 6-2.

The Lady Wolverines are now 12-2 overall on the season and remain undefeated in conference play, while the boys are 8-5 overall and 6-2 in the conference this season. Riverton will have their Pink Night this Friday. Pink Night will help support the Miller Family. Senior Night festivities will also take place Saturday.