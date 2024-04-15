Lady Tigers Strong in Sprints, Hurdles and Jumps at Kelly Walsh

Lander, Wyoming Indian and Arapahoe Charter traveled to Casper last weekend to compete at the track the state championships will be held on next month. The Kelly Walsh Invitational was won by the host Lady Trojans in a close meet over crosstown rival Natrona County 201 to 190. Class 3-A Lander fared well, with the Lady Tigers finishing third with 142.5 points.

The boy’s venue was a runaway for the host Trojans who scored a whopping 242 points. Bryce Mason in a good start – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander sprinters had an excellent meet, placing four in the 100-meter dash with Avery Bever the champion, and Alexa Colman, Ella Giesmann, and Ellie Kaufmann finishing fifth, sixth, and eighth.

Kaufman moved down for a couple of events from her usual 400-meter dash and did well. Finishing second in both the 200 and 400-meter dashes. Ellie Kauffman placed in all three sprints – h/t Randy Tucker

Freshman Paisley Hollingshead came to play with wins in the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump. She also placed in the triple jump.

Sophomore Adelyn Anderson continued a great year in the throws, winning the shot put and placing third in the discus. Daegan Reinhardt placed in the discus – h/t Randy Tucker

There were no Fremont County champions on the boys’ side, but Lander’s Cody West was runner-up in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

Kelly Walsh Invite Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Kelly Walsh 201, 2. Natrona County 190, 3. Lander 142.5, 4. Douglas 53.5, 5. Campbell County 39, 6. Wyoming Indian 16, 7. Midwest/Arapahoe Charter 2

100 Meter Dash: 1. Avery Bever, LAN 13.48, 5. Alexa Colman, LAN 13.66, 6. Ella Giesmann, LAN 13.68, 8. Ellie Kaufmann, LAN 13.80

200 Meter Dash: 1. Cami Costello, NC 26.78, 2. Ellie Kaufmann, LAN 27.35, 3. Avery Bever, LAN 27.45, 4. Avery Crane, LAN, 27.62. 5. Alexa Colman, LAN 27.70

400 Meter Dash:1. Cami Costello, NC 1:0.13, 2. Ellie Kaufmann, LAN 1:00.34

800 Meter Run: 1. Ashley Gross, NC 2:21.03, 4. Katy Anderson, LAN 2:36.99, 8. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 2:42. 47 Brooks Even triple jumping – h/t Randy Tucker

1600 Meter Run: 1. Nicole Clark, NC 5:25.84, 3. Katy Anderson, LAN 5:59.04, 4. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 6:01.62

3200 Meter Run: 1. Ally Wheeler, NC 11:14.20, 8. Justice Isis, WI 13:55.64

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 15.78, 4. Ava Gerlach, LAN 18.49, 8. Makenzie Fixter, LAN 21.12

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Tristyn Buss, KW 49.73, 4. Ava Gerlach, LAN 54.43, 7. Makenzie Fixter, LAN 57.62

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Kelly Walsh, 53.76, 2. Lander 43.78, 5. Wyoming Indian 1:00.71, 7. Arapahoe Charter 1:02.35 Ava Gerlach flew into the pit – h/t Randy Tucker

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Kelly Walsh 4:22.09, 2. Lander 4:22.57

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Natrona County 4:23.52, 4. Wyoming Indian 5:11.19

High Jump: 1. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 4-11

Pole Vault: 1. Saige Sheehan, CC 10-0, 4. Alexa Colman, LAN 9-0, 6. Avery Crane, LAN 8-6, 8. Ella Giesmann, LAN 8-6

Long Jump: 1. Madyn Waring, KW 16-7.25, 6. Mia Jubber, LAN 15-3.5

Triple Jump: 1. Cami Costello, NC 34-7.5, 5. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 31-6

Shot Put: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 39-8.5

Discus: 1. Teagan Becker, KW 118-, 3. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 116-11, 7. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 96-4

Kelly Walsh Invite Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Kelly Walsh 242, 2. Natrona County 152, 3. Douglas 131, 4. Lander 61, 5. Midwest 23, 6. Wyoming Indian 22, 7. Campbell County 16

100 Meter Dash:1. Caleb Ortberg, KW 11.47

200 Meter Dash: 1. Caleb Ortberg, KW 23.07

400 Meter Dash: 1. Chase Holler, DOU 50.13

800 Meter Run: 1. Tanner Johnson, DOU 1:58.55, 8. Logan Milek, LAN 2:12.71

1600 Meter Run: 1. Tanner Johnosn, DOU 4:40.26, 7. Colton SunRhodes, WI 5:03.06, 8. Jordan Black, WI 5:07.83

3200 Meter Run: 1, Garrett Peterson, KW 10:24.25, 3. Logan Milek, LAN 10:48.87, 4. Mack White, LAN 11:00.96, 5. Bennett Hutchison, LAN 11:07.87, 8. Micah Morgan, LAN 11:49.0

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Kaecen Paden, KW 16.37, 8. Cody West, LAN 17.94

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles:1. Jace Dees, KW 43.68, 2. Cody West, LAN 43.75, 6. Mack White, LAN 46.84, 7. Cash Robison, LAN 47.00, 8. Even Brooks, LAN 48.08

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona County 44.22, 3. Lander 47.14, 6. Wyoming Indian 51.38

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona County 3:34.37, 3. Lander 3:51.22

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Kelly Walsh 9:14.55, 2. Wyoming Indian 9:52. 18

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Natrona County 3:33.78, 2. Wyoming Indian 4:20.44

High Jump: 1. Quincy Paris, MID 6-7

Pole Vault: 1. Kavin Hoff, NC 15-1

Long Jump: 1. Landon Walker, KW 21-5.25, 5. Django Ferguson, LAN 19-9

Triple Jump 1. Gage Brooks, NC 40-7.25, 2. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 40-5, 8. Even Brooks, LAN 37-0

Shot Put: 1. Tegen Seeds, DOU 52-1.5, 8. Derik Ingwerson, LAN 39-1.5

Discus: 1. Tegen Seeds, DOU 148-9, 6. Tres Pickerd, LAN 126-0