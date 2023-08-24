October 2 jury trial set for Fort Washakie man accused of threatening federal officer

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fort Washakie, WY) – The jury trial for 45-year-old Fort Washakie man Leo Barnaby II has been reset for October 2.

Barnaby was charged with threatening a federal law enforcement officer, for an April 29 incident, where Barnaby reportedly threatened to “assault and murder” an FBI Special Agent, “with intent to impede and intimidate and interfere” with the performance of their duties, and with the “intent to retaliate against” the Agent due to their performance of said duties, according to court documents.

A July 24 jury trial was originally set, but was vacated due to the date’s proximity to Cheyenne Frontier Days, which “posed substantial issues with hotel rooms and arrangements for jurors, witnesses and counsel,” court documents also state.

A motion was ultimately filed on July 12 to move the jury trial to October 2, which will take place in Cheyenne.

Threatening a federal officer is punishable by a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, three years supervised release and $100 special assessment.

County 10 will provide updates to the case as they become available, which can be viewed here.

