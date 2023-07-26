Jury finds Donald Detimore guilty of sexual abuse of a minor charges

(Lander, WY) – A 12 person jury has found 72-year-old Fremont County man Donald Detimore to be guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and third degree sexual abuse of a minor, following a three day trial that began on July 24 and culminated today, Wednesday, July 26.

The trial was overseen by the Honorable Judge Jason Conder, the State was represented by Patrick LeBrun, and the Defense was represented by Devon Peterson and John Hummel.

Detimore, who was initially accused of sexual misconduct by more than one party, stood before the Court this week in relation to the charges pertaining to counts one and two mentioned above.

A sentencing hearing will be set once the Presentence Investigation report is filed, and further trials for counts three and four (both felony immoral or indecent acts charges) will be scheduled in the coming days.

Sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no less than 25 years, and no more than 50.

Third degree sexual abuse of a minor is a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to 15 years.

County 10 will provide updates on the sentencing and hearings for the other charges as they become available.

Editor’s Note: Due to the sensitive nature of sexual abuse charges involving minors and out of respect to the victim and victim’s families, specific details of the hearing have been left out of this article.