Jury trial moved to July for Fremont County man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – The jury trial for 72-year-old Fremont County man Donald Detimore has been moved from May to July, according to documents filed on February 21.

Detimore faces one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, one count of third degree sexual abuse of a minor, and two counts of immoral or indecent acts, all felonies, for reported events occurring from 1978 to 2015.

Detimore pled “not guilty” to the charges at a January 12 arraignment hearing, and an ensuing May 15 jury trial was eventually scheduled.

However, the State, represented by Patrick LeBrun, filed a motion on February 7 requesting to move the jury trial on behalf of one of the victims, due to a scheduling conflict.

The motion was ultimately accepted, and the May 15 jury trial was vacated and reset for July 24.

