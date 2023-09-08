Join the Lander Valley Farmers Market every Saturday from 9-11am on 3rd street

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Join us this Saturday from 9-11:30 am on 3rd Street in downtown Lander for the Lander Valley Farmers Market!

Our 25+ vendors have a wide variety of products to get your through your week.

Pick out some crisp produce including carrots, lettuce, potatoes, tomatoes, chilies, onions and for the first time this season, fresh sweet corn!

Whether you’re looking for beef, chicken, pork or lamb, one of our locally farms has you covered. Or maybe you need some fresh goats milk, honey, pickles or hummus, well. we have that covered too!

So round up your reusable grocery bags and the kiddos or your bestie and head downtown to grab everything you’ll need for the week.

The LVFM annual Harvest Festival will take place next Saturday, September 16th 9-11:30 am on 3rd Street. We have a whole list of exciting vendors, activities, and fun for the day including a scarecrow building contest, a cider press station, live music and more. There is still time to sign up for the contest. If you would like to participate, please email [email protected] asap. We will provide participants with the base poles for your scarecrow- which can be picked up at the market on Saturday September 9th, 9-11:30 am, or at our final pick-up time, Wednesday September 13th at the Lincoln Street Bakery from 4-4:45pm!

The Lander Valley Farmers Market would like to take a moment to recognize this years valuable sponsors. Their generous support has made a tremendous impact of the success of our 2023 season so far. A huge thank you goes out to Fremont Toyota of Lander for being a proud season supporter and the lead sponsor for our 2023 Harvest Festival. We also thank The Lander Chamber of Commerce, The LOR Foundation, The Lander Community Foundation, Maven Outdoor Equipment Company, The Wind River Outpost, The Lander Bread Share, Uncle Sassy Farms, 3G Hog Farm, and Rustler: ASI Student Farm and incubator.