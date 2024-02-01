Job opportunity: Sales position at State Farm Insurance in Riverton

Are you a motivated individual with a passion for helping others secure their future? Tyler Watson State Farm Insurance Agency in Riverton, Wyoming, is currently seeking a dynamic and results-driven Insurance Salesperson to join the team on a full-time basis.

Position: Insurance Salesperson

Location: Riverton, Wyoming

Employment Type: Full-time

About Us: As a leading State Farm Insurance Agency, we take pride in providing exceptional service to our community. We are committed to safeguarding the dreams and well-being of our clients through comprehensive insurance solutions. Join us in making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in Fremont County.

Key Responsibilities:

Engage with potential clients to understand their insurance needs

Provide expert advice on Home, Auto, Life, and Health insurance products

Conduct thorough assessments and offer tailored insurance solutions

Generate and nurture leads through effective communication and relationship-building

Achieve sales targets and contribute to the overall success of the agency

Stay informed about industry trends, product updates, and regulatory changes

Qualifications:

Wyoming State Insurance License (You don’t have to have this to start. We will help you get it.)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Strong organizational and time-management abilities

High level of integrity and professionalism

Benefits:

Competitive wages with bonus incentives and commissions

Comprehensive benefits package

Supportive and collaborative work environment

How to Apply: If you are ready to embark on a rewarding career in insurance sales and become an integral part of Tyler Watson State Farm Insurance Agency, please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience to [email protected] or stop by the Agency located at 618 E Washington Avenue in Riverton.

State Farm Insurance Agency is an equal-opportunity employer. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds and experiences.

Note: State Farm® agents are independent contractors who hire their own employees. Agent team members are employees of State Farm agents. State Farm agents’ employees are not employees of State Farm. Independent contractor agents are responsible for and make all employment decisions regarding their employees including the recruitment, selection, hiring, training, licensing, compensation, recognition, evaluation, management and termination of their employees.