Jaycee Herbert signs with MSU Billings

Look twice or you might miss him. Wind River speedster Jaycee Herbert will continue to burn up the 400-meter oval at the next level after signing a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at Montana State University Billings.

The five-time Class 2-A state champion in the 100, 200, and 1600-meter sprint-medley relay is a talented multi-sport athlete earning all-conference and all-state honors in football and basketball as well.

Herbert was the 2023 Wind River valedictorian, president of the student council, and carried a 4.0 grade point average.

He has big plans for the future, pursuing a degree in sports medicine to become a trainer at the high school or collegiate level. Jaycee Herbert rounds the curve in the 200-meter prelims with brother Remington on his shoulder – h/t Randy Tucker

Herbert was a familiar sight in all sports at Wind River since his freshmen year. His blazing speed lent itself well to head coach Rod Frederick’s football formations and that same explosiveness translated into an impressive vertical leap on the basketball court under head coach Justin Walkers’ “CHAOS” style of full-blown defensive assault.

Herbert had many offers to compete in track and field including the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, Wayne State College, Chadron State, and Northwest North Dakota. Jaycee Herbert focuses before the 100-meter finals at state track – h/t Randy Tucker

Montana got the nod for the best of reasons, “When I made my visit, it felt like home,” Herbert said.

He has the option at MSU to obtain a master’s degree in a five-year program.

The sprints and the 4×400 meter relay are likely landing places for Herbert in Billings.

“I’d like to thank my parents for always supporting me and having my back,” Herbert said. “And my coaches for always supporting me too.”

