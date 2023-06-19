Gose national champ in the hurdles – McFadden breaks 6000 in the decathlon

Reed McFadden practiced the javelin at Riverton recently – h/t Randy Tucker

Gage Gose of Lander Valley High School is the Nike Invitational National Champion in the 400-meter hurdles. The recent Lander graduate joined teammate Reed McFadden at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus along with hundreds of other elite athletes and the Tiger duo competed exceedingly well. Reed McFadden and Gage Gose – – h/t Randy Tucker

Gose won the 400-meter race by a half-second and was sixth in a talented field of hurdlers in the 110-meter high hurdle race in 14.16. Gage Gose with his parents (and coach) Susan and Ben Gose – h/t Susan Gose

In the 400-meter hurdle final, Gose took an early lead and pulled ahead on the fourth hurdle, building his lead out of the far turn and sprinting to what is believed to be the first national championship ever by a Fremont County track athlete. He posted an outstanding time of 51.48 in winning the national title.

Gage Gose on the awards stand receiving his gold medal – h/t Susan Gose

McFadden competed in the toughest of all track and field events, the decathlon. The ancient Greeks referred to the decathlon champion as the “King of Athletes” for a good reason. The mix of talent, skill, speed, and power required in the decathlon is unlike any other athletic event. Reed McFadden qualified is a great high hurdler – – h/t Randy Tucker

McFadden finished 11th in the nation in the event scoring 6081 points.

McFadden’s best event was the 1500-meter run where he finished second, but in the decathlon, placing doesn’t matter it’s all about points in each event. A scoring table is kept with points allocated for time and distance in all 10 track and field events.

Chase McFadden Decathlon Results:

100 Meter Dash: 11.45

Long Jump: 18-2.5

Shot Put: 34-3

High Jump: 6-0

400 Meter Dash: 51.36 Reed McFadden driving to a state title in the 400 – h/t Randy Tucker

110 Meter High Hurdles: 15.71

Discus: 106-3

Pole Vault: 11-5.75

Javelin: 114-11

1500 Meter Run: 4:24.64