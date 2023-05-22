Nine athletes earn All-State track and field honors

(Fremont County, WY) – The selection for the All-State track and field has been released by the Wyoming Coaches Association. Three local schools had athletes receive the honors after the state meet last weekend. Athletes must place in the top two in their event or be on a winning relay team.

Below are the All-State selections:

Lander Valley:

  • Adelyn Anderson
  • Avery Crane
  • Gage Gose
  • Reed McFadden
  • Aiden Russel
  • Matisse Weaver

Dubois:

  • Wyatt Trembly
  • Ryan Wells

Wind River:

  • Jaycee Herbert
