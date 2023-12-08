January 23 sentencing hearing set for local man charged with Tribal embezzlement

(Fremont County, WY) – The case for Logan Savage, the Former Wind River Family and Community Health Care finance director who was charged with wire fraud and embezzlement from a Tribal entity, will now move to a January 23 sentencing hearing following a change of plea back in November, according to various Federal documents.

The sentencing hearing has been set for January 23, 2024.

Savage initially faced five counts of wire fraud and one count of “embezzlement/theft from an Indian organization,” all of which he pled “not guilty” to at his September 28 arraignment hearing.

Savage faced these charges after reportedly using the company credit card to make over $26,000 in personal purchases, and did so while “being an officer and employee of an Indian Tribal organization, that is, the finance director of Wind River Family and Community Health Care.”

Savage ultimately pled “guilty” to the sixth count at a November 13 change of plea hearing, with the stipulation that counts 1-5 would be dismissed at the sentencing hearing.

That January 23 sentencing hearing will take place in Casper before the Honorable Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

Savage will also be sentenced on that date for an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to do bodily harm felony charge from March of 2023, in a “joint resolution” of both charges, according to Federal court documents.

Savage initially pled “not guilty” to that charge at his April 3 arraignment, but changed that plea to “guilty” at an October 31 hearing.

Additional documents state that Savage was arrested for an altercation outside of a bar in Jackson on August 10, where he was reported to have punched the victim to the ground, and proceeded to kick them in the mouth.

The maximum penalty for an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to do bodily harm felony charge is 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

County 10 will continue to provide updates on Savage’s case, which can be viewed here.