Janice Hall

A year after her death, it’s safe to now write her obituary with little likelihood it will be construed as fiction.

Janice Marie Matson Hall, also known as Janice Havens, left this world on November 27, 2021. She was a lady, and a lady always knows when to leave. She did it on her terms. From the day she saw her test results and knew what she was looking at, she lived the rest her way.

She had all of her children in one place, she listened to long, hilarious exchanges between them. Her sons took her to see her beloved and similarly quirky siblings- Robert, Marcia, Susie, and Doran. They got to have those conversations you only have when the time sand is quickly leaving. They laughed a lot.

She was the third of five children, daughter of Hilding and Betty Matson. She grew up in the tiny town of Bertrand, Nebraska. An old soul from the beginning, she spent her days at the town nursing home. She felt more at home with people who had history and stories to tell.

As a teenager, she worked at Bethphage Mission. She was known to run everywhere she went, this earnest girl sprinting across the yard to the next person who needed her.

She served as a Navy Corpsman during Vietnam. She was part of the first group of nurses to certify in developmental disabilities. She endlessly and doggedly sought ways to make the life experience of her patients everything it could possibly be. Working at a prison, she picked 90 lbs of blueberries each season so that the inmates could have fresh fruit once a year.

She was the most noble kind of human. She left behind her husband, David Hall, her three feral Havens children Sara, Luke, and Caleb, her grandchildren Jesse, Isaac, Bobby, Fynn, Mina, River, Vayda, and Rowyn, and her great granddaughter Luna.

She was deeply loved and we miss her. She was a mother and sister and wife and friend and nurse. She loved her God and demonstrated servitude and compassion for his most delicate creatures.

She lived a beautiful life. We were so smiled upon to have her in ours.