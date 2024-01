Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Starlite Spoonhunter!

Starlite is the sweetest most friendly second grader. She starts each day with a smile and is kind to everyone. She loves to laugh and be silly and she especially loves to share a book with a friend. The world would be a much better place if everyone was as kind as Starlite.

