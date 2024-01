Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Gracyn Hoover!

Gracyn Hoover is an amazing 2nd grade student at Jackson Elementary School. She exhibits a positive attitude, works to her full potential, and demonstrates outstanding citizenship at school. Gracyn is a hard worker and is committed to always doing her best work.

Advertisement