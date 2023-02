Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

Gracyn Hoover is a fantastic Jackson Jaguar! She always brings a bright and cheery personality to class! Gracyn always gives 110% on anything she does, and is an amazing helper and friend. Gracyn is alway Responsible, Respectful and Safe! We love having her in our class!