It’s time to launch the weekend in Fremont County!

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s another packed Summer weekend in Fremont County, with the balloon rally, climbers visiting from all over the world, fun museum activities, camping events, a powwow, a Friday night cruise, a car show, a street dance…there are also a lot of visitors coming into town for class reunions and meet-ups. July is always a busy month, and from what I hear, it should be beautiful weather for everything that’s happening in the 10!

I actually remember the very first balloon rally, back in the summer of 1980. I was 14 years old, and it was quite a big deal. I’m so glad that it continues to be a summer tradition in Riverton…it’s such a wonderful weekend that brings the whole community together!

Enjoy the great weather, the activities, the recreation..whatever you do, be safe and have fun! I’ll be in the County 10 balloon this morning, so look up at the early morning sky…and if I float over your house, I’ll wave!

On Friday…

It’s going to be a packed weekend in Riverton for the 43rd Annual Riverton Balloon Rally! Balloons launch each morning at 6:00 a.m. today through Sunday in the CWC Soccer Field. Tonight is the Friday Night Cruise, a Street Dance, and Candlesticks on Main Street. On Saturday, there’s the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast in the morning during the balloon launch, tethered balloon rides for $10, and the Rock Mountain Rebels Car & Bike Show. The Krazy Daze Sidewalk Sale will also be going on with participating downtown Main Street businesses (shop local!)…on Saturday night there will be live music, food trucks, and a Balloon Glow and fireworks end the day! On Sunday the balloons will launch again and there will also be tethered balloon rides. For more information and updates, visit the Riverton Wyoming Rendezvous Facebook page.

Climbers from all over the world have gathered in Lander for the 30th International Climbers’ Festival, the longest-running climbers’ festival! Clinics, demos and workshops, competitions, an art crawl, and a whole lot more for the climbing community! Friday night there is the “Upslope & Mountain Hardwear Film Festival” and Saturday night is the feature film pre-release screening of “Professional Dirtbag: From Dumpster Hauls to Big Walls”. Live music at the Gannett Grill on both nights. For complete information, visit climbersfestival.org or visit their Facebook page.

The Ethete Celebration Powwow begins tonight at the Ethete Powwow Grounds (Ethete Road/Hwy. 132) in Arapahoe. Grand Entry is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on Saturday at 1:00 and 6:00 p.m., and on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. A great program of drummers, dancers, dance specials, vendor booths Call 307-240-0158 for more information or visit the Facebook page.

In Crowheart, it’s the 13th Annual Rocking the Winds Foundation Charity Event and Green Beret Rendezvous at 9 Grizzly Rock Lane, Friday through Sunday. This fun, annual camping event will have live music, games, military events, shooting competitions, a poker run, raffles, food and drinks. Fee camping (entry by donation) Call 307-486-2336 for more information. There’s a bit of information on their Facebook page, too.

Fridays mean bucking up once again for the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo at the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena, 5639 Hwy 26. Cash-only admission at the gate; $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, and kids 5 are free! For more information, vsit their Facebook page.

On Saturday…

It’s Saturday, and you know what that means…farmers market mornings! Riverton’s market goes from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot. Check out the markets in Lander at the Lander Valley Farmers Market from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on 3rd Street, and Lander Local Food Market from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Centennial Park.

Celebrating…snakes? Well, that’s what’s happening in Sinks Canyon State Park today as the park staff will be showing live snakes for World Snake Day at the Visitor Center today and tomorrow (Sunday, which is actually World Snake Day) from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon! Learn how to safely live and recreate in a snake habitat. This program is free and fun for guests of all ages.

A couple of Fremont County Museums are having some very cool activities today. It’s Dubois Museum Day today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, 909 West Ramshorn. Come for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West Raptor Experience, plus Artists Tom Lucas and Gary Keimig and interpreters John Finley and Steve Banks will also be there. Music by Jan Marrou, come for some fry bread and tacos, and a silent auction. Visit the Dubois Museum’s Facebook page for more info.

“The Mysterious Train Robbery” scavenger hunt is today at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverton Museum, 700 East Park Ave. Join in solving the clues to finding Butch Cassidy’s treasure and be prepared for a high-noon water-balloon catch to decide who gets it! Call (307) 856-2665 or visit the Riverton Museum’s Facebook page for more information.

There’s gold in them thar hills! Visit South Pass City today for their “Early Mining at South Pass City: Arrastra & Stamp Mill Demonstrations” trek today at 11:00 a.m. This trek also includes a full demonstration of the stamp mill and the one-of-a-kind Arrastra. It’s an easy 1.5-mile trek; meet at the South Pass City Dance Hall at 11 a.m. Click here to register (highly recommended, as there is a 25-person limit). You can find out more about South Pass City events and activities on their website at southpasscity.org

On Sunday…

Also today in Sinks Canyon is their Paint in the Park: Plein Air Painting from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Instructor Noelle will provide tips, expertise and guidance to artists through each phase of the plein air painting process. Meet at the nature trail parking lot in Sinks and walk the nature trail to a sagebrush clearing just up the hill. Come learn about the ecology of Sinks Canyon while you paint it. $30. Registration required, and I believe that it’s still open. landerartcenter.com/full-class-list. or contact the Lander Art Center at 307-332-5772.

Check out the County 10 event calendar for these and more events going on in Fremont County!