Riverton Museum’s Children’s Exploration Series presents “The Mysterious Train Robbery” this Saturday

(Riverton, WY) If you’re out chasing balloons or shopping downtown at the Krazy Daze sidewalk sale during Riverton Rendezvous Days this weekend, take a side trip with the kids to learn about the “Mysterious Train Robbery” with a scavenger hunt at the Riverton Museum this Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Legend has it that in 1899 a band known as “The Wild Bunch” robbed a train outside of Wilcox, Wyoming, and then buried their ill-gotten gains somewhere in Fremont County…but they never came back to retrieve the treasure. Clues have recently been unearthed that the treasure might be hiding at the Riverton Museum…join in solving the clues to finding Butch Cassidy’s treasure!

There will be a water balloon catch at high noon (if you wish to participate, please dress appropriately and wear something you won’t mind getting wet).

Advertisement

The Riverton Museum is located at 700 East Park Avenue. This event is free and a part of the Children’s Exploration Series sponsored by Bailey Tire/Pit Stop. For more information, call the museum at 307-856-2665, or visit the Riverton Museum’s website or Facebook page. h/t Riverton Musum