(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Monday will be a day of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, but not as numerous as yesterday.

Dry and warm weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday, with elevated to critical fire weather Wednesday afternoon and possibly Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s.

h/t NWSR