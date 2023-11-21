Incoming snow storm could drop up to 15 inches in Fremont County over Thanksgiving holiday

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of the 10 this Thanksgiving holiday, where some areas could see up to 15 inches of snow. The watch is in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.

The upper Wind River Basin, which includes Dubois, is expected to see snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Travel could become very difficult late Thanksgiving afternoon and evening. The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The Wind River Basin, including the cities of Riverton and Shoshoni, is expected to see snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches, with a northerly wind gusting 20 to 30 mph. Travel could become very difficult late Thanksgiving afternoon and evening due to the combination of snow and wind. The heaviest snow and strongest wind are likely to occur between 3 p.m. Thanksgiving and sunrise Friday.

The Lander Foothills, including the city of Lander, is expected to see snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches. Travel could become very difficult late Thanksgiving afternoon and evening. The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 3 p.m. Thanksgiving and sunrise Friday.

The Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, including Jeffrey City, are expected to see snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with a northerly wind gusting 20 to 35 mph. Travel could become very difficult late Thanksgiving afternoon and evening due to the combination of snow and wind. The heaviest snow and strongest wind are likely to occur between 3 p.m. Thanksgiving and sunrise Friday.

County 10 will continue to monitor the storm and share the latest updates.