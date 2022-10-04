In loving memory, Wendall Shepard

Wendall Floyd Shepard, 61, of Lander, WY died on September 28th, 2022 in Lander, WY.

Wendall was born on December 19, 1960, to Ramon Floyd Shepard and Edna Earl Grouns in Riverton, Fremont Co., WY.

Wendall loved being in the mountains, camping, panning for gold, and rock hunting. He also loved cutting fire wood and inventing things, but above all he loved his children and grandchildren.

Wendall is preceded in death by both his mother and father, both sets of grandparents, his older brother Dayl, and his baby son Wendall Forest.

Wendall is survived by his wife, Alisa (Allie); His children, Christy, Vic, Eric, Kelly’ Ray, and Elsa; His grandchildren, Tierra, AJ, Gavin, and Promise; His siblings, Donna, Mona (Larry), Alma (Dale), Joyce, Shawn (Robin), Toni (Chris), Doug (Becky), Leslie (Emmaly); Stepmother, Janet Shepard; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family, and many, many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M., Friday, October 7th, 2022 at the Chapel of Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home), 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY.

