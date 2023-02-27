In loving memory, Joseph R. (Bob) Rountree, Jr.

Long time Lander resident, Bob Rountree, 89, passed away on February 22, 2023.

Bob was born October 11, 1933, in Forsythe, Montana to Bob Rountree Sr. and Francis Rountree. He grew up in Montana, graduating from high school in Sydney, Montana in 1951. He married Joyce Rountree on May 17, 1958. They were married for 51 years.

In the early years, Bob worked road construction. He and Joyce then went on to operate a successful automotive business in Billings, Montana. Bob worked for many years and retired from Bechtel Corp., working in Rock Springs, Wyoming; Indonesia; Saudi Arabia; and Elko, Nevada. He and Joyce enjoyed visiting many countries around the world during those years.

Bob was an avid private pilot for over 50 years and loved every minute of it.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his parents; and his sister, Kay Hanley. He is survived by daughter, Valeria (Lynn) Christensen of Bountiful, Utah; son, Bret (Shanie) Rountree and family of Rathdrum, Idaho; daughter, Amy (Colby) Erickson of Lander, Wyoming; four granddaughters; Dakota Cambruzzi of Layton, Utah; Rilee Erickson of Big Piney, Wyoming; Katie (Rio) Stafford of Crowheart, Wyoming; and Kolbie Erickson of Lander, Wyoming; and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staffs at Warm Valley Lodge in Dubois, Wyoming and Westward Heights Nursing Home in Lander, Wyoming for their kind and gracious care in his final months.

In accordance with Bob’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.

