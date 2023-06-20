In loving memory, JoAnn Frances (Miner) Lewis

JoAnn Frances (Miner) Lewis was born August 19, 1934, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Harvey J. and Dee (Hacker) Miner. The family moved to Lander in 1949. Her family owned and operated The Lander Variety Store for many years. She graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School (FCVHS) in 1952. She received a BA in Elementary Education from Colorado State College of Greeley. She later earned her MA in Elementary Education from Chadron State College.

She married Robert (Bob) Lewis in 1961 and divorced in 1985. They had two sons: David and Michael.

During her career she taught in Dubois, Buffalo, Riverton, as well as the Gas Hills where she was the head teacher. She returned to Lander to teach in 1967 at North Grade School until her retirement in 1992. She was active in both the Wyoming Educators’ Association and the National Educators’ Association at the local, state, and national levels. In addition, she served on the WEAs Benefit Trust Board from 1994 to 2000. She was named to Who’s Who of American Teachers.

After retirement she moved to California to be with her mother and sister, Vesta De. While in California she volunteered at the Braille Institute of Rancho Mirage. They remained in California until 1994 and then moved to Casper until 1999 when she and her sister moved back to Lander after their mother’s passing.

Once back in Lander, she and Vesta De volunteered at the Methodist Church Thrift Shop for many years. JoAnn also enjoyed golfing, bowling, and pinochle with her many friends. Additionally, she spent time reading and doing word puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Vesta De Tanner; brother-in-law George Tanner; nephew Bill Tanner; and daughter-in-law, Valerie (Welch) Lewis.

She is survived by her niece Vicki Dee (Tanner) Lucas and her husband David. She is also survived by her sons, David and his wife, Storm; Michael and his wife Tonya and their children Samantha Grace and Caden Judson.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 5th at Hudson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences.