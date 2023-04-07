In loving memory, Eugene Thompson

Eugene (Gene) Glen Thompson, of Lander, WY, peacefully passed away on December 18, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Sinks Canyon Road, Lander at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, April 8th. A graveside service will be held at Pleasantview Cemetery in Lodgepole, NE in the spring.

Gene was born October 28, 1935 in Gurley, NE. He was raised on a small wheat farm in rural, western Nebraska, near Lodgepole. He and his late brother, Dennis, were instrumental in maintaining the farm as teenagers. After graduating from Lodgepole High School, he joined the Army. Once he completed his commitment, he married his high school sweetheart, Audrey Quinn. The newlyweds then moved to Chadron, NE, where Gene enrolled at Chadron State College. During four years of support with the GI Bill, he completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree, while also working to support his new marriage. After completing his studies, he impacted the lives of countless children, parents, and teachers in communities in South Dakota, California, Nebraska, and Wyoming, through teaching, coaching, and school administration leadership. He served as an elementary principal, middle school principal, and superintendent. His leadership skills also extended to community boards, councils and organizations, and state and national education committee work.

Important in Gene’s life were his faith, family, and passion for the outdoors. Faith in Christ and a commitment to his church were a priority in his life, starting in childhood. Over the last 25 years, the faith and commitment were centered through Faith Lutheran Church in Lander, where he attended with Audrey, participated in services and volunteer activities, and served on the council. His family love started with that for his “beloved” Audrey and extended to his children, grandchildren, great granddaughter, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, cousins, and more. He was also able to extend that love to friends, who he made feel like family. His outdoor passions included fishing for walleye and trout from his boat; chasing elk, deer, and antelope across the mountains and high plains of Wyoming; and walking countless miles seeking upland birds. We anticipate that the fish and wildlife of Wyoming will offer a respectful moment of silence, and then let out a significant sigh of relief!

Gene is survived by his children, Dr. Greg (Linda) Thompson and Shelley Pine; grandchildren Dr. Kyle Thompson (Dr. Maxine Warren), Dr. Mitchell Thompson (Dr. Jenna Sarantakos), Cole Pine, and Cassandra Pine; and great granddaughter Lila (Kyle and Maxine). In addition, he is survived by his sisters Ann Whitefoot and Elaine Beveridge; his brother, Gary (Paulette) Thompson; brothers and sisters in law Reuben and Connee Quinn, Kelley and Elaine Quinn, and Joyce Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his “beloved” wife Audrey; his brother Dennis Thompson; brothers in law Harold Whitefoot and Harold Beveridge; and nephew, Mark Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed directly to: Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Sinks Canyon Road, Lander, WY 82520 or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek, Missoula, MT 59808.