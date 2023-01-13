Ice fishing on Ocean Lake may require extra preparation

(Pavillion, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department advise ice anglers that access to Ocean Lake over the next few days may require additional preparation due to deep snow levels in the area.

Habitat and Access Biologist Justin Rhine said, “We have attempted to clear roads to allow better access, but plowing has not been successful due to current snow depths.”

To access Ocean Lake, four-wheel drive vehicles and chains are recommended at this time. In addition, there are large amounts of snow on top of the ice, making it difficult to read the ice and potentially causing unsafe conditions.

Riverton Game Warden Conor Curran said, “Out on the ice, conditions on Ocean lake have been very wet, slushy, and slippery with multiple inches of standing water under the snow in some places. The aerator has also been turned back on, and human presence is not allowed within ½ mile of the aeration system.”

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department always recommend practicing good ice safety. Using the following guidelines will help ensure your trip is as safe as possible:

Stay off the ice until there are at least four inches of clear ice safe for activities on foot.

Double the recommended thickness for ice that is cloudy.

Check the thickness of the ice every 100-150 feet.

Never drive any vehicles onto the ice.

Avoid fissures and large cracks in the ice.

Fish with a partner and be prepared with warm clothing and safety gear like emergency ice picks and a floating rescue rope.

If you have any questions about ice conditions, local bait shops are good places to contact. If you have questions about the fishing resources around the Lander Region please call the regional office at 307-332-2688.