    2024 Boysen Ice Fishing Derby happening Jan. 19-21

    Amanda Fehring
    Ice fishing on Boysen, (County 10)

    (Shoshoni, WY) – Get your gear ready and tickets purchased for the annual Ice Fishing Derby happening Jan. 19-21.

    Tickets are $10 per person and are available at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in Riverton, B&K Shoreline Stop, and Get Hooked Boysen Marina.

    Weigh-in begins at 8 a.m. on Friday and no later than 12 noon on Sunday (no tickets will be sold after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday). Weigh-in stations are at B&K at 14 Bass Lake Road, and Boysen Marina at 12 Boysen Lake Road. You must have your derby registration at weigh-in, and are only allowed to weigh the same fish once. Culling is prohibited. Derby hosts and sponsors are not responsible for accidents.

    There will be four place prizes for adults and youth ages in each of the five categories: Trout, ling, crappie, walleye, and perch. Awards will be presented on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at B&K Shoreline Stop.

    Fish according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Rules and Regulations.

    Dress warm, be safe and have fun! For more information, call B&K Shoreline Stop at 307-857-0750.

