Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery hiring for Assistant Manager

Restaurant Assistant Manager

$29,000 – $40,000 a year

Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery is a quick/casual, family-friendly restaurant, serving some of Wyoming’s best artisan coffee/drinks and specializing in healthy comfort food. At BSR, we pride ourselves on crafting the best customer experience using the freshest, highest quality ingredients including our freshly roasted coffee.

Now Hiring / Immediate Full Time Opportunity for:

Restaurant Assistant Manager

Our ideal Restaurant Assistant Manager will have experience leading a team and managing the daily operations of a restaurant, maintaining the standard of work from Team Members as well as onboarding and assisting in hiring new team members. This person will also be responsible for continuous improvement processes and other management activities, including guest services, assist with inventory, safety and human resources tasks.

What we expect of you:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent

2+ years of leadership experience

Experience in drive-thru, quick service and table service

Knowledge of restaurant software: scheduling, inventory, POS

Extensive Microsoft Office knowledge and proficiency

ServSafe Manager Certification (preferred)

TIPs (Training Intervention Procedures) Alcohol Certification (preferred)

Here’s what’s in it for you:

Competitive compensation and perks

Ongoing training and education reimbursement

Performance bonuses based on clearly defined benchmarks

Opportunities for promotion and career development with a fast-growing company who genuinely cares for its team members

Paid time off

Take the next step in your career by applying to join our team today! Email us at [email protected].