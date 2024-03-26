Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery hiring Baristas

Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery is a quick/casual, family-friendly restaurant, serving some of Wyoming’s best artisan coffee/drinks and specializing in healthy comfort food. At BSR, we pride ourselves on crafting the best customer experience using the freshest, highest quality ingredients including our freshly roasted coffee.

Now Hiring / Immediate Full Time Opportunity for:

Barista/Team Member

This job is hourly plus tips (tip share). Open 7 days/week 6:30am – 4pm. Multiple shifts available. Must be 18+ years or older to apply.

What we expect of you:

Prepare and serve a variety of hot and cold beverages, including coffee, tea and other artisan beverages

Take customer orders and provide excellent customer service

Operate the cash register and handle cash transactions accurately

Maintain cleanliness and organization of the restaurant

Follow food safety and sanitation guidelines to ensure a safe environment for customers and staff

Assist with food preparation and presentation as needed

Collaborate with team members to ensure efficient operations

Requirements:

Previous experience is not required but willingness to learn/relearn and great attitude are a must

Excellent time management skills to prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work well in a team and communicate effectively with customers and colleagues

Familiarity with operating a cash register or point-of-sale system

Flexibility to work various shifts, including weekends and holidays

If you are passionate about coffee/tea service, enjoy providing exceptional customer service, and thrive in a dynamic environment, we would love to hear from you.

Here’s what’s in it for you:

Employee meals/drinks on shift

Employee discounts

Flexible schedule

Paid training

Opportunities for promotion and career development with a fast-growing company who genuinely cares for its team members

Take the next step in your career by applying to join our team today! Email us at [email protected].