‘How to be a Wolverine’ sign-ups underway

(Riverton, WY) – All incoming 9th graders to Riverton High School can sign up now for How To Be a Wolverine.

This fun two-week summer class starts just before school and offers a half credit upon course completion. It is designed to help incoming freshmen learn about RHS before they start.

They will meet fun teachers, go to the lake, learn how to use Canvas, and more!

Sign up your new freshman today by calling Riverton High School at 307-856-9491. Class starts on July 31st, and its last day is August 12th.

Please understand that students may only miss one day throughout the two-week course to receive course credit.