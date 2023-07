(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Tuesday will be another day of hot temperatures.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will be possible across the southeastern half of the area; strong wind gusts will be the main threat.

Breezy conditions may bring locally elevated fire weather this afternoon.

High temperatures will be 80’s and 90’s today, with lows tonight in the 50’s and 60’s. h/t NWSR