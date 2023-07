(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, hot and breezy conditions are expected today.

Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the southwest in the late morning, and strong winds will be the primary threat from these storms.

The northwest and far north will stay mainly dry.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s and 90’s today, with lows tonight in the 50’s and 60’s. h/ NWSR