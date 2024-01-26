History on the Mat in Shoshoni

In a first for Fremont County girl’s high school wrestling the Lady Wranglers of Shoshoni hosted the Lady Dogies from Newcastle in a dual meet held in the commons area of the high school Thursday night.

Shoshoni won the first dual girl’s wrestling match 27-12. Official Tryston Truempler raised his hand to slap the mat as Irelynn Campbell pinned Ruth Rose of Newcastle – h/t Randy Tucker

Shoshoni had five girls available to wrestle after the flu spread across the student body the last week, and Newcastle had seven girls.

Abrian Kiser rolled Natanya Prell of Newcastle onto her back – h/t Randy Tucker

Weight classes were entered with some girls wrestling up for matches and others weighing in at higher weights than would be allowed in a tournament. Several girls on both teams wrestled two matches. Lakota Kiser wedged Addie Bergstrom of Newcastle as official Tryston Truempler signaled a near fall – h/t Randy Tucker

To give the girls more recovery time, USA matches were held between the high school matches with junior high and younger wrestlers taking the mat. Brueklyn Truempler waited for the slap on the mat – h/t Randy Tucker

Girls had their first state wrestling tournament last year and have a separate division for this weekend’s massive Ron Thon Invitational in Riverton for the second year. Shaide and Brooks Bowthorpe, Newcastle wrestling coaches – h/t Randy Tucker

Former Shoshoni athlete Shaide (Pingetzer) Bowthorpe is Newcastle’s head coach and was assisted by her husband, former Shoshoni Wrangler wrestler Brooks Bowthorpe in a homecoming of sorts.

Irelynn Campbell escaped from a Newcastle wrestler – h/t Randy Tucker

It was a hectic atmosphere with high school basketball practice, and a junior high school boys basketball game taking place at the same time as the dual match. Twin sisters Peyton and Sawyer Prestwich wrestled in the junior high matches at the Shoshoni / Newcastle dual – h/t Randy Tucker

As the event ended, the Lovell wrestling team arrived to spend the night sleeping in the Shoshoni wrestling room before the Ron Thon Tournament.

Shoshoni 27 – Newcastle 12

120: Ashlynn Shroyer, NEW over Kiley Bridger, SHO Fall

120:Courtney Matthews, NEW over Kiley Bridger, SHO Fall

130:Abriana Kiser, SHO over Netanya Prell, NEW Fall

130:Brueklyn Truempler, SHO over Netanya Prell, NEW Fall

140: Irelynn Campbell, SHO over Addie Bergstrom, NEWDec 11-5

140:Lacoda Kiser, SHO over Addie Bergstrom, NEW Fall

140: Irelyn Campbell, SHO over Ruth Rose, NEW Fall