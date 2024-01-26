History on the Mat in Shoshoni

In a first for Fremont County girl’s high school wrestling the Lady Wranglers of Shoshoni hosted the Lady Dogies from Newcastle in a dual meet held in the commons area of the high school Thursday night.
Shoshoni won the first dual girl’s wrestling match 27-12.
Shoshoni had five girls available to wrestle after the flu spread across the student body the last week, and Newcastle had seven girls.
Weight classes were entered with some girls wrestling up for matches and others weighing in at higher weights than would be allowed in a tournament. Several girls on both teams wrestled two matches.
To give the girls more recovery time, USA matches were held between the high school matches with junior high and younger wrestlers taking the mat.
Girls had their first state wrestling tournament last year and have a separate division for this weekend’s massive Ron Thon Invitational in Riverton for the second year.
Former Shoshoni athlete Shaide (Pingetzer) Bowthorpe is Newcastle’s head coach and was assisted by her husband, former Shoshoni Wrangler wrestler Brooks Bowthorpe in a homecoming of sorts.
It was a hectic atmosphere with high school basketball practice, and a junior high school boys basketball game taking place at the same time as the dual match.
As the event ended, the Lovell wrestling team arrived to spend the night sleeping in the Shoshoni wrestling room before the Ron Thon Tournament.
Shoshoni 27 – Newcastle 12
120: Ashlynn Shroyer, NEW over Kiley Bridger, SHO Fall
120:Courtney Matthews, NEW over Kiley Bridger, SHO Fall
130:Abriana Kiser, SHO over Netanya Prell, NEW Fall
130:Brueklyn Truempler, SHO over Netanya Prell, NEW Fall
140: Irelynn Campbell, SHO over Addie Bergstrom, NEWDec 11-5
140:Lacoda Kiser, SHO over Addie Bergstrom, NEW Fall
140: Irelyn Campbell, SHO over Ruth Rose, NEW Fall