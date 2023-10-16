History in the High Country

Dubois played their first football game at Jackson in late September 1968, a 31-6 loss to the Broncs Junior Varsity, their first win came a week later when they hosted the Ogden, Utah, School for the Deaf and won 15-12. A familiar sight in the High Country, Wyatt Trembly running to daylight – h/t Adria Trembly

In the intervening 55 years the Rams have played 11-man, 9-man, 8-man, and currently 6-man football. After 449 games played home, away, and on neutral sites, you’d think that everything that could have been done on the gridiron would have been done. Briauna Grove took a handoff from Siler Hess behind a Kaleb Gleim block on her touchdown run – h/t Adria Trembly

If you thought that, you were wrong.

A freshman girl, 5-0, 95-pound Briauna Grove made history early Friday afternoon, rolling into the end zone on a four-yard run to become the first girl to ever score a touchdown for the Rams. The historic play was one of four carries for Grove on the afternoon in a 62-6 blowout of the visiting Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow Miners. Better known by the initials HEM. Wyatt Trembly caught an extra point snap – h/t Adria Trembly

While Grove’s play was historic, the Rams made a little more conventional history in winning their final South 1-A 6-man game of the season to move to 3-2 in conference play, and 5-2 overall. Cooper Kintzler converts an extra point out of the hold of Wyatt Trembly – h/t Adria Trembly

The Rams have a final home game next Saturday in non-conference action against the Burlington Huskies. Cooper Kintzler turns outside – h/t Adria Trembly

Grove had the final score of the game, but it came on the cusp of an offensive onslaught that nearly put the game into the realm of the running clock in the opening period.

Jonah Oard knocked the ball loose from Hanna’s Naythen Atencio – h/t Adria Trembly

The Mercy Rule that comes into play after a team takes at least a 45-point lead doesn’t happen until the second half unless both head coaches agree to implement it in the first or second quarter, but the overpowering nature of the game was evident from the opening kickoff.

Dubois scored 40 points in the opening period on five touchdowns and five extra-point kicks by freshman kicker Cooper Kintzler. Jonah Oard took a handoff from Zander Hawkins – h/t Adria Trembly

It was the usual suspects for the Rams in their offensive showcase. Senior Wyatt Trembly rushed for 153 yards on just eight carries and tallied five touchdowns, senior running back Jonah Oard added another score and Siler Hess tallied one as well.

Freshman Cooper Kintzler converted seven extra-point kicks for 14 points.

They host a good Burlington team this weekend before heading into the playoffs at Kaycee the following week. Jonah Oard leads Wyatt Trembly – h/t Adria Trembly

Trembly led the way with 153 yards, and Kintzler added 84 with a season-high 11 carries. Oard rushed for 44 yards, Siler Hess scored on his single carry from 25 yards, and Grove had four carries for five yards, including her four-yard touchdown run.

The Rams didn’t throw the ball much, but they were perfect when they did. Zander Hawkins completed both of his attempts for a total of 52 yards passing. Zander Hawkins turns to pitch the ball behind blocks from Hayden Howard and Kaleb Gleim – h/t Adria Trembly

Siler Hess was the recipient of one, a catch of 33 yards, and Hayden Howard the other for 19 yards.

Dubois game at Kaycee in two weeks has a time yet to be determined.

DUBOIS 40 14 8 0 – 62

HEM 0 0 0 0 – 6

Total Offense: HEM 169, Dubois 359

Rushing Offense: HEM 18-115, Dubois 32-307

Passing Offense: HEM 9-18 45, Dubois 2- 52

Individual Rushing: HEM Hayden Atencio 14-89, Samuel Ramirez 4-26, Dubois – Siler Hess 1-25, Thad Hawkins 2-1, Wyatt Trembly 8-153, Cooper Kintzler 11-84, Zander Hawkins 1-(-5), Jonah Oard 3-44, Briauna Grove 4-5

Individual Passing: HEM Noah Scott 9-18 53, Dubois Zander Hawkins 2-2 52

Individual Receiving: HEM Naythen Atencio 7-47, Lance Pelt 2-7, Dubois Siler Hess 1-33, Hayden Howard 1-19