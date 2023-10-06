Hegwer Achieves Membership in MDRT

Prestigious Membership is Exclusive to World’s Leading Financial Professionals

Sammi Hegwer, LUTCF h/t Farm Bureau Financial Services

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (October, 6, 2023) — Sammi Hegwer of Riverton, WY achieves membership in the prestigious MDRT organization, a coveted career milestone that offers the opportunity to share innovative ideas and best practices with other leading financial professional members.

Membership in MDRT is a highly recognized mark of excellence and limited to only the most successful in the financial services profession. This places Hegwer among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry.

Members are provided career-shaping resources to better communicate and serve clients, as well as opportunities to broaden professional development. The exchange of ideas at MDRT meetings helps members gain new and unique insights to better serve clients’ individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but also to cutting-edge strategies.

“For more than nine decades MDRT has delivered access to innovative ideas to motivate members and help them refine their skills,” said Randy Scritchfield, CFP®, LUTCF, MDRT President. “MDRT is committed to helping our members achieve inspired growth and personal success.”

MDRT’s culture motivates the best in the business to share innovative ideas, concepts and techniques with each other. The exclusive tools and resources members obtain through membership help them to better guide their clients to beneficial solutions and provide their clients’ the greatest service.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.

