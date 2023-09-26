Healthy Rivers Initiative, volunteers recently cleaned up Middle Popo Agie River

(Lander, WY) – The Healthy Rivers Initiative, in collaboration with dedicated volunteers, recently accomplished a significant milestone by conducting a successful cleanup of the Middle Popo Agie River throughout Lander.

The entire stretch of the river, from City Park to the new Popo Agie River Park, has now been cleaned. Last week’s cleanup efforts by Healthy Rivers Initiative cooperators focused on the last remaining segment, the Main Street bridge area.

Amanda Small, Healthy Rivers Initiative Coordinator, expressed her gratitude, stating, “Thanks to the incredible support of our community, we can confidently say that the Middle Popo Agie River has been cleaned within our community before the onset of winter. This achievement would not have been possible without the invaluable contributions of volunteers earlier this summer, including those from the International Climbers’ Festival and Willow Creek Livewires 4-H Club. Their dedication has made a profound impact on our local ecosystem.”

The Healthy Rivers Initiative is committed to fostering collaboration among stakeholders to strategize and build upon previous efforts while working towards sustainable solutions to enhance both the quality and quantity of our water resources.

By actively engaging the community and promoting environmental stewardship, the initiative aims to secure a healthier and more vibrant future for our cherished river ecosystems.

To learn more about the Healthy Rivers Initiative, click here: