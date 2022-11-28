HeadsUp: Waterline break repair causing water service shut-down for portions of Washington Street Monday

(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton has issued the following announcement, concerning a November 25 waterline break that is causing service interruption for some businesses and residents in the Washington Street area, today, November 28.

“On Friday, November 25th, a waterline broke in front of More Burger on Washington Street. C&D crews were able to shut down the area affected and control the amount of water leaking to the street.

“They notified businesses that would be affected of a water shut down today (Monday, Nov. 28th) to repair the break.

“The attached map (in the featured image) shows the area affected by the waterline shut down. This morning businesses and residents further east on Washington Ave. noted their water was shut down. Crews were working to restore their water and the focus on the break.”