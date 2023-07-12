HeadsUp: US 26/287 chip sealing scheduled on Togwotee Pass beginning July 17

(Fremont County, WY) – A Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crew is scheduled for summer work on US26/287 on Togwotee Pass beginning Monday, July 17.

US26/287 chip sealing is scheduled July 17-31 between milepost 7.5 (7.5 miles east of Moran Junction) and milepost 26.75 (Fremont-Teton county line). On Aug. 1, the WYDOT maintenance effort remains on US26/287 between milepost 45 (10 miles west of Dubois) and milepost 49.

All chip sealing is dependent upon favorable weather.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said WYDOT chip sealing foreman Tyd Erickson of Meeteetse. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important work is being completed. Chip sealing is one of the most cost effective ways of extending the life of our highways in Wyoming.”

Erickson said the chip sealing work will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage.