HeadsUp: US 20/26 closed; estimated opening this afternoon

UPDATE – The roads opened quicker than estimated, and are now open as of 8:30 AM.

(Fremont County, WY) – As of 6:30 AM, US 20/26 roads are closed on Friday, April 7, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info, with an estimated opening time between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

The areas closed are between Shoshoni and Moneta, and Moneta and Waltman.

This post will be updated when the roads open.

